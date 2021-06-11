Preliminary report for plane crash near Nellis Air Force Base lists flap issue

The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary report on the May 24 crash near Nellis Air Force Base that killed the pilot, 43-year-old Nicholas Hamilton.

According to the report, the plane had entered the traffic pattern for a runway at NAFB. The pilot began making the final turn and then reported that he had a flap issue.

When asked if he was declaring an emergency, he responded with “affirm.”

Shortly thereafter, while still in the final turn, the airplane descended and the pilot ejected.

The plane crashed in a residential area about 1-1/2 miles south of the approach end of the runway. The plane caught on fire.

A witness that saw the plan said it was “falling out of the sky.” He also reported that he saw the pilot eject.

The plane was a Dassault Aviation Mirage F-1 that was used to conduct combat training at Nellis AFB.