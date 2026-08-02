Power restored following underground equipment failure, NV Energy shares

UPDATE | 8:40 p.m.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — NV Energy's updated outage page has shared that the number of customers affected by the outage in the zip code of 89148 has decreased significantly.

The total customers experiencing issues has been reduced to one in that area, though a smattering of outages in that zip code totals to 619 customers altogether.

NV Energy

You can stay updated by visiting the NV Energy outage page here.

ORIGINAL STORY

A power outage is affecting 2,596 customers in the 89148 zip code on Saturday evening, according to NV Energy's power outage page.

NV Energy

The outage was reported around 6:31 p.m. near Warm Springs Road and Durango Drive.

NV Energy's website says that an underground equipment failure was the cause, with no restoration timeline published as of yet.