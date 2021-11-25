Watch
Power outrage in Henderson impacting Tuscany Village, Calico Ridge communities

Posted at 10:11 PM, Nov 24, 2021
HENDERSON (KTNV) — Henderson police say a power outage is impacting the area of Tuscany Village and Calico Ridge Communities Wednesday evening due to a vehicle damaging a power box.

There is no estimated time for power to be back on in the area, however, authorities say NV Energy is en route to the area.

