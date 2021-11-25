Power outrage in Henderson impacting Tuscany Village, Calico Ridge communities

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Henderson police say a power outage is impacting the area of Tuscany Village and Calico Ridge Communities Wednesday evening due to a vehicle damaging a power box.
There is no estimated time for power to be back on in the area, however, authorities say NV Energy is en route to the area.
Power outage in the area of Tuscany Village and Calico Ridge communities due to a vehicle damaging a power box.— Henderson Police (@HendersonNVPD) November 25, 2021
Nevada Energy is enroute.
Unknown ETA for power restoration. pic.twitter.com/xKXKbXidEc