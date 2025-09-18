Power outages, delayed flights as Las Vegas sees first measurable rainfall since July

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Moisture from the remnants of a tropical storm in Southern California brought Las Vegas its first measurable rainfall since July 3.

The rainy weather also brings with it the typical effects we're used to seeing here in Southern Nevada, including the potential for flash flooding and travel delays.

We'll follow the impact of this weather system throughout Thursday evening so you can stay prepared.

NV Energy warns of potential power outages

In a statement posted to its social media accounts on Thursday, NV Energy is warning Southern Nevadans of the potential impacts of rainfall that is expected to continue sporadically through Saturday.

"We want to remind our customers that the extreme weather may cause outages," the company stated. "Please know our crews are on standby to restore power as quickly and safely as possible when an outage occurs. We appreciate your patience."

As a reminder, you can find power outage information posted on nvenergy.com/outage. The company also has power outage preparation tips posted on nvenergy.com/outageprep.

⚠️ Rainy conditions are expected across the state, with rain already in the Las Vegas area. ⛈️ Thunderstorm activity is also expected in various locations as soon as this evening and continuing through Saturday.

We want to remind our customers that extreme weather may cause… pic.twitter.com/mzUrcAJwIs — NV Energy (@NVEnergy) September 18, 2025

Hundreds of flights delayed at Harry Reid International Airport

Amid Thursday's rainy weather, we're learning hundreds of flights into and out of the Las Vegas airport have been delayed.

As of 4:09 p.m. Thursday, the flight tracking service FlightAware showed 406 total delays; 202 of them scheduled to depart from Harry Reid and 204 of them scheduled to arrive at Harry Reid.

According to information from the Federal Aviation Administration, the delays are due to wind. The agency estimated the average delay is between 30 and 39 minutes.

Power outage forces closure of College of Southern Nevada's Charleston Campus

The College of Southern Nevada's Charleston Campus was forced to close on Thursday because of a power outage.

CSN announced the closure in a post on X on Thursday afternoon. School officials initially expressed hope to reopen after 5 p.m.

In an updated statement posted just before 5 p.m., CSN states that all classes are canceled "for the rest of the day and night."

Please note, NV Energy is still working to restore power at the CSN Charleston Campus. As a precaution, we've closed the campus for the remainder of today, September 18, 2025. All classes are canceled for the day and evening. Stay tuned and check your email for further updates. pic.twitter.com/OE3ZiqlTbN — CSN (@CSNCoyote) September 18, 2025

NV Energy's outage map showed a cluster of power outages in the area near Charleston and Jones boulevards, where the CSN campus is located.

According to the map, approximately 900 NV Energy customers were without power in that area. As of 3:30 p.m. Thursday, the cause of the outages was still under investigation.