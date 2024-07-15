Power outages affecting parts of Death Valley National Park

DEATH VALLEY (KTNV) — Parts of Death Valley National Park are still without power after a weekend thunderstorm.

According to park rangers, the thunderstorm caused a power outage around 4:45 p.m. on Saturday, July 13.

The National Park Service discovered the issue is on a powerline from a Southern California Edison substation leading to the Furnace Creek Visitor Center, National Park Service offices, and employee housing.

SCE supplied a large generator and the Furnace Creek Visitor Center reopened on Monday morning. However, NPS housing and offices are still without power.

Affected employees, families, and pets have evacuated to nearby hotels.

The recent heat wave that passed through our region meant the park was at least 125 degrees for nine consecutive days, peaking at 129.3 degrees Fahrenheit on July 7.

Rangers said this was the park's second-longest streak of high temperatures at or above 125 degrees, just behind the 10-day streak, which was measured in 1913.