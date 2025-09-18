Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Power outage forces closure of College of Southern Nevada Charleston Campus

KTNV
FILE - The College of Southern Nevada's Charleston Campus is shown on Monday, August 25, 2025.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The College of Southern Nevada's Charleston Campus was forced to close on Thursday because of a power outage.

CSN announced the closure in a post on X on Thursday afternoon. According to CSN, classes have been canceled until 5 p.m.

NV Energy's outage map showed a cluster of power outages in the area near Charleston and Jones boulevards, where the CSN campus is located.

According to the map, approximately 900 NV Energy customers were without power in that area. As of 3:30 p.m. Thursday, the cause of the outages was still under investigation.

