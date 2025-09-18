Power outage forces closure of College of Southern Nevada Charleston Campus

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The College of Southern Nevada's Charleston Campus was forced to close on Thursday because of a power outage.

CSN announced the closure in a post on X on Thursday afternoon. According to CSN, classes have been canceled until 5 p.m.

NV Energy's outage map showed a cluster of power outages in the area near Charleston and Jones boulevards, where the CSN campus is located.

According to the map, approximately 900 NV Energy customers were without power in that area. As of 3:30 p.m. Thursday, the cause of the outages was still under investigation.