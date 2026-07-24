Power outage affects over 2,500 NV Energy customers near Sahara Ave., Valley View Blvd.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A large number of NV Energy customers are experiencing a power outage Thursday evening.

According to the NV Energy outages site, 2,517 customers are being affected by this outage near Sahara Avenue and Valley View Boulevard, which was first reported today at 8:58 p.m.

NV Energy's website said that the cause is under investigation, and that no timeline on repairs are available at this time.

If you or someone you know is being affected by this incident, contact us at ktnv.com/letstalk, or by clicking on the banner below.

This is a developing story.