Pop-up store raises money for Injured Police Officers Fund in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In honor of Police Week, a pop-up store is raising money for the Injured Police Officers Fund on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Nevada Coin Mart on Flamingo Road and Jones Boulevard.

The pop-up store will sell IPOF merchandise that includes baseball caps, coffee mugs, wristbands, as well as official Las Vegas Golden Knights T-shirts.

All of the proceeds will go to the IPOF, an organization with a mission to provide financial assistance to the families of officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

Nevada Coin Mart owner Neil Sackmary is hosting the event. He says he is passionate about honoring our fallen heroes and paying respects to the local law enforcement community.

“They put their lives on the line every single day for us,” Sackmary said. “So, it’s really important that we give them honor.”

The pop-up store will help the families of Lt. Eric Lloyd, who died in July 2020 after his battle with COVID. Lloyd was the president of IPOF before his death. It will also help the family of Sgt. Ben Jenkins, who was killed when he stopped to help a driver on the side of the road.

Since 1982, the IPOF has held fundraisers for the families of officers killed in the line of duty.

Thursday's pop-up store has been approved by the Board of Charity of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Sackmary wanted to make sure patrons knew that all proceeds from the fundraiser will go to the fund. He added that a portion of the proceeds purchased within his own store will also go to the IPOF.

“They’re not just, always just big strong men and women,” Sackmary said, of the police officers.” They have heart, and sometimes things really affect them.”

Sackman says even if customers do not buy anything, showing up to the event is enough to support the local law enforcement community.