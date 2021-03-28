Menu

Nevada Highway Patrol is honoring fallen hero Sgt. Ben Jenkins

NHP remembers Sgt. Ben Jenkins today, one year after he was killed on duty.
Posted at 8:00 PM, Mar 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-27 23:00:53-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada Highway Patrol is honoring a fallen hero.

Today marks one year since the end of watch for Sgt. Ben Jenkins.

He was killed near Ely after he stopped to help a driver on the side of the road.

NHP says Sgt. Jenkins's dedication, pride and service made a positive and lasting impact in Nevada and the Elko community.

The suspected gunman is in jail.

