Nevada Highway Patrol is honoring fallen hero Sgt. Ben Jenkins

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada Highway Patrol is honoring a fallen hero.

Today marks one year since the end of watch for Sgt. Ben Jenkins.

He was killed near Ely after he stopped to help a driver on the side of the road.

NHP says Sgt. Jenkins's dedication, pride and service made a positive and lasting impact in Nevada and the Elko community.

The suspected gunman is in jail.