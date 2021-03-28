Nevada Highway Patrol is honoring fallen hero Sgt. Ben Jenkins

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada Highway Patrol is honoring a fallen hero.
Today marks one year since the end of watch for Sgt. Ben Jenkins.
He was killed near Ely after he stopped to help a driver on the side of the road.
NHP says Sgt. Jenkins's dedication, pride and service made a positive and lasting impact in Nevada and the Elko community.
The suspected gunman is in jail.
In honor and remembrance of Sergeant Ben Jenkins – EOW 3-27-20.— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) March 27, 2021
His dedication, pride and service made a positive and lasting impact in Nevada and the Elko community.