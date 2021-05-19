Las Vegas police Lt. Erik Lloyd's widow continues to raise money for others

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An officer's widow is continuing to raise money for injured police in the valley.

Minddie Lloyd's husband, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Erik Lloyd, died almost a year ago from COVID-19.

But she hasn't let that stop her from helping others.

She's the project director for the Injured Police Officer Fund, a role she has been in for years but something that took on more meaning when her husband died.

"In the past, it's always been trying to help the families, then you just cant believe that it's your own, we honor his name but we continue to work for our officers and their families," Minddie Lloyd said.

Minddie Lloyd also co-founded a nonprofit called Bamboo Bridges which supports sexual assault and human trafficking survivors.

Additionally, she's also a strong advocate for the local AAPI community-holding frequent roundtables with LVMPD and encouraging the local community to speak up against any violence they see.