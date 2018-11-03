Trump Jr. visits Reno; Sen. Harris in Las Vegas, both stumping for Nevada US Senate race

LAS VEGAS (AP) - The Latest on the U.S. Senate race in Nevada:

2:20 p.m.

Donald Trump Jr. says his father is leading the country like the kind of disciplinary parent America has needed for a long time.

President Donald Trump's son told about 200 supporters at a Republican rally in a Reno cabinet warehouse Friday the nation is enjoying tremendous economic growth and the lowest unemployment in U.S. history.

But he said his father can't continue the success without key Republicans like Sen. Dean Heller and gubernatorial candidate Adam Laxalt.

Trump Jr. said the only political platform Democrats have is "outrage."

Regarding Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, he said if the Democrats can "destroy his life, they can try to do that to any one of you."

Trump Jr. also headlined a rally in Carson City and planned appearances later Friday in southern Nevada for Republicans seeking two key swing seats.

------

1 p.m.

Democrat Jacky Rosen is delivering a female-focused message in southern Nevada as she campaigns with California Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris to encourage people to get out the vote on the last day of early voting.

Rosen is in a razor-thin U.S. Senate race with Republican incumbent Dean Heller that could swing control of the Senate.

Over breakfast Friday morning Rosen told a heavily-female audience made up of a volunteer organization and chapters of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority that "the future is female" and that issues like women's rights and health care are at stake in Tuesday's election.

Harris told the crowd that what happens in Nevada will have national implications and to think about what they'd tell their children and grandchildren

She and Harris later toured a cosmetology school where they delivered a similar message.