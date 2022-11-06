Watch Now
Nye County officials release recent early voting numbers

Posted at 1:30 PM, Nov 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-06 16:30:49-05

(KTNV) — Nye County officials released the latest early voting in-person and mail ballots.

"By party, 2,842 Republican voted early in person, and 407 Democrats, with the remainder being NP or other parties," said Nye County officials. "For mail ballots through Friday, the totals are 4,975 Republicans, 2,798 Democtrats, and the remainder NP or other parties."

Officials also said there will be no hand-counting of ballots prior to polls closing on Tuesday.

