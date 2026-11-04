Clark County processing thousands of mail ballots as officials address long Election Day lines

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Tens of thousands of mail ballots are still being processed in Clark County as election officials urge nearly 4,800 voters to resolve signature issues that could prevent their ballots from being counted.

During a Wednesday afternoon briefing, Clark County Registrar of Voters Lorena Portillo said approximately 78,000 mail ballots were received Tuesday through the Postal Service and voting centers.

Election workers were processing roughly 60,000 of those ballots Wednesday, with another 5,000 arriving through the mail that morning.

Voters whose ballots require signature verification have until Monday, Nov. 9, at 5 p.m. to correct the issue.

Portillo urged voters to check their text messages, emails, voicemail and mail for notifications from the Clark County Election Department.

Those needing assistance can call 702-455-2873 or visit Cure.NV.gov.

County addresses lengthy Election Day lines

The update comes after long lines at several polling locations kept voters waiting hours beyond Tuesday's 7 p.m. cutoff for joining a line.

Some voting centers remained active until nearly midnight, delaying the release of election results across Nevada.

Portillo acknowledged the long waits but maintained that polling locations had been appropriately staffed and equipped based on turnout during previous elections.

According to the registrar, Clark County had more than 5,000 voting machines and 2,300 electronic poll pads available.

She pointed to heavy turnout, the popularity of certain voting locations and the length of this year's ballot as contributing factors.

The county's two-card ballot format covered 142 contests and 254 candidates across Clark County.

Approximately 146,000 people voted in person on Election Day, while another 220,000 cast ballots during early voting, according to county officials.

Portillo said the Election Department plans to review the distribution of equipment, staffing and the accuracy of its online voting wait-time estimates ahead of future elections.

The registrar also acknowledged that some larger locations, including Allegiant Stadium, did not experience similarly lengthy waits.

Why results were delayed

Under Nevada law, voters who are already in line when polls close at 7 p.m. must be allowed to cast their ballots.

Election results cannot be released until voting has concluded statewide and county officials receive authorization from the Nevada Secretary of State.

Portillo said Clark County would release another election results update Wednesday evening as ballot processing continues.

Mail ballots postmarked by Election Day can still be counted if they arrive by Saturday, Nov. 7, at 5 p.m.

Voters can track their ballots through MyBallot.NV.gov.

The deadline for resolving mail ballot signature issues remains Monday, Nov. 9, at 5 p.m.