Clark County Elections Department counting 2022 Primary Election votes

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The warehouse at the Clark County Elections Department is ground zero for the vote counting Tuesday night.

Clark County election officials say the day has gone smooth so far. They report that more than 68,000 people did early voting in person, and more than 90,000 mail ballots have been processed.

Compare that to the last mid term primary in 2018, when more than 101,000 people voted early in person.

Registrar of voters, Joe Gloria, says election security and transparency is a priority.

"We have a process here that has a high level of integrity in what we do," Gloria said. "We've completely changed our mail ballot processing area to allow more access to observers who want to come in. We're very willing to explain the process to them."

Election officials say registered republican voters typically have voted in-person while democratic voters have been more willing to use mail ballots.

13 Action News will continue monitoring the progress towards the results tonight.