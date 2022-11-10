110 Nye County volunteers train to hand-count ballots after approval

(KTNV) — Volunteers set up for a training and information session on hand-counting ballots. Nye County Clerk Mark Kampf told volunteers inside they got 110 new volunteers in one day from as far as Reno and Lyon County after putting the call out yesterday.

RESULTS: 2022 Midterm Election results

Volunteers setting up for a training & information session on hand-counting ballots. Nye County Clerk Mark Kampf told volunteers inside they got 110 new volunteers in 1 day from as far as Reno & Lyon County after putting the call out yesterday. Training sessions are at 1,3 & 6 pm pic.twitter.com/MEOTTwRhKw — Kelsey McFarland (@KelseyMarie_TV) November 9, 2022

There were training sessions at 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

PRELIMINARY RESULTS: Preliminary results show Democrats with narrow leads over Republicans in Nevada House races

In a press release sent by Nye county, Kampf said all paper ballots have been processed. It said other than drop box and mail ballots received on Election Day, all Early Vote and Election Day ballots were tabulated by 11:59 pm on the eighth.

Now, under pressure to complete the hand-count process by the evening of the 17th, Kampf is calling on more volunteers to join them at the Valley Electric Conference Center.

Kampf says they got approval for the hand-count from the Nevada Secretary of State on Sat, Nov. 5. The American Civial Liberties Union of Nevada wrote a letter to the Secretary of State with concerns about the "parallel" hand-count process. It argues Nye County does not have the legal authority for such a process.

ACLU of Nevada went on to say it's impossible to approve any hand count process because Nevada law requires that counties submit and receive approval for procedures ensuring the security of ballots and accuracy of voting at least 90 days before the election.