Police: Wanted person in custody after SWAT standoff in south Las Vegas neighborhood

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police say an individual is in custody after a SWAT standoff that lasted several hours in a south Las Vegas neighborhood.

Officials with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department had asked the public to avoid the 8500 block of Waterford Bend Street, near Wigwam Avenue and Pollock Drive, since at least 8:35 a.m.

According to police, the standoff began when they tried to take a wanted person into custody in the area, and the person "refused to exit a residence."

The incident was declared a barricade, and SWAT and crisis negotiation teams were brought in to assist, police said.

As of 1:33 p.m. Friday, police said the person they were looking for had been arrested, and the situation was peacefully resolved.



