Police training exercises on the Strip scheduled for Thursday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you see heavy police activity on the Strip on Thursday, it's just a drill.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said officers will be conducting a full-scale live active shooter drill.

That's at The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace from 8 a.m. to 9 .m.

Police said there will be numerous emergency vehicles, simulated gunfire, and multiple agencies will be participating in the drill.

This comes after Clark County Fire Department's heavy rescue team practiced rescue scenarios on the Strip at the High Roller on Wednesday.