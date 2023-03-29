Police training exercises on the Strip scheduled for Thursday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you see heavy police activity on the Strip on Thursday, it's just a drill.
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said officers will be conducting a full-scale live active shooter drill.
That's at The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace from 8 a.m. to 9 .m.
Police said there will be numerous emergency vehicles, simulated gunfire, and multiple agencies will be participating in the drill.
Please be aware this is only a drill.
*Photo is from a different drill in 2022
This comes after Clark County Fire Department's heavy rescue team practiced rescue scenarios on the Strip at the High Roller on Wednesday.
Members of the @ClarkCountyFD’s heavy rescue team are 550 feet above the Las Vegas Strip atop The #HighRoller practicing rescue scenarios all morning. The observation wheel is the tallest in North America making it an ideal tool for complex, high-angle #rescue #drills. The… pic.twitter.com/B8KpU9f9Yb— Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) March 29, 2023