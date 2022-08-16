Police: Suspect who caused panic at LAS was arrested twice over the weekend

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has confirmed that the suspect, 33-year-old Stefan Hutchison, that caused a panic at Harry Reid International Airport was arrested twice over the weekend.

According to arrest reports, Hutchison was arrested on Saturday for public misconduct and resisting arrest, while his arrest on Sunday was for burglary.

On Saturday, LVMPD officers were informed by TSA agents that an unknown white male adult, later identified as Hutchison, had walked past two agents at a screening checkpoint. Hutchison reportedly kept walking toward the B-gates terminal, before running around the center of the room six times and entering a Hudson News store.

Reports say Hutchison then exited the store with a pair of $150 Oakley sunglasses. As officers approached, Hutchison continued walking around after being asked to stop and began flailing and kicking when officers attempted to detain him.

Officers reported that Hutchison was profusely sweating during the encounter, and was transported to UMC for medical assessment.

On Sunday, officers at LAS noticed “ten loud banging sounds” at approximately 4:30 a.m. and witnessed hundreds of citizens fleeing from the security checkpoint. Arrest reports indicate that officers witnessed hundreds of people rush past the security checkpoint without being properly screened, and many fled ticketing desks to find safety.

A TSA agent immediately notified officers that a man, again identified as Hutchison, had rushed passed the security checkpoint, knocked over a Spirit employee and charged through a door leading to the secured side of the checkpoint.

Officers also later identified that the loud bangs were stanchions falling over as people attempted to flee the area.

Hutchison was taken into custody a second time on Sunday but would provide no answers to why he caused the disturbance. According to the arrest report, Hutchison told officers he had a flight scheduled for Monday, but he could not wait that long.

Hutchison was transported to Clark County Detention Center where he was booked accordingly.