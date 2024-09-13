Police: Suspect in custody after domestic disturbance barricade near Sahara, Arville

UPDATE | Sept. 13, 4:03 p.m.

Metro police said the suspect is now in custody.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Metro police said they are currently responding to a domestic disturbance barricade after a suspect allegedly threatened family members with a firearm.

Police said they are responding to a residence in the 4300 block of El Conlon Avenue, and all family members are safely outside the home.

Please avoid the area due to heavy police presence.

The suspect is refusing to comply with law enforcement, according to police. SWAT and crisis negotiators are on the scene.