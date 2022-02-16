Police seek missing man last seen a week ago in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are asking for help finding a 55-year-old man considered by authorities to be missing and possibly endangered.

According to police, Rodney Dean was last seen on Feb. 9 in Las Vegas.

He is described as being around 5 feet and 8 inches tall, weighing around 140 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

All hospitals are asked to check their registries for the missing person and notify the police immediately. It should be noted that HIPAA permits disclosure upon request by law enforcement and is authorized pursuant to 45 C.F.R. section 164.512.

Anyone with information asked to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or email missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

