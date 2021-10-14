Police seek 'missing, endangered' man possibly in Mount Charleston area, last seen in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police in Las Vegas are asking for help from the community finding a man who authorities consider to be missing and endangered.

Officers say 47-year-old Thomas Knack might be in the Mount Charleston area, about 45 minutes west of the city.

His last known mode of transportation was a ride-share service, police say, and he was last seen on Oct. 11 in Las Vegas.

Knack is described by authorities as having blue eyes and brown hair, is about 5-feet and 8-inches tall and weighs around 140 pounds.

He speaks English with a heavy German accent, according to police.

All hospitals are asked to check their registries for the missing person and notify the police immediately. It should be noted that HIPAA permits disclosure upon request by law enforcement and is authorized pursuant to 45 C.F.R. section 164.512.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.