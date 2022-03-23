Watch
Police seek missing 96-year-old man last seen in west Las Vegas

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons Detail is asking for the public's assistance in locating Jesse Jones. He might possibly be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance, police say.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are asking for help finding a 96-year-old man they consider to be missing and endangered.

Jesse Jones was last seen around 1:50 a.m. on the 9100 block of Bush Poppy Avenue, not too far from South Fort Apache and Flamingo roads in west Las Vegas.

He is described by police as being around 5-feet and 4-inches tall with blue eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a green thermal shirt and gray pants.

All hospitals are asked to check their registries for the missing person and notify the police immediately. It should be noted that HIPAA permits disclosure upon request by law enforcement and is authorized pursuant to 45 C.F.R. section 164.512.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

