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Police seek help finding missing, endangered adult in Las Vegas

Police seek help finding missing, endangered adult
LVMPD
Police seek help finding missing, endangered adult
Posted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is searching for Albert Love, a missing, endangered adult.

Police shared that 72-year-old Love was last seen at 6:30 pm. on August 28 near the 3200 block of Stewart Avenue.
He was wearing a while t-shirt, gray sweatpants, and blue shoes, stands at 5'8", and weighs 160 pounds. Metro noted that Love's left eye is brown, and his right eye is gray.

Anyone with information on Love's whereabouts is encouraged to contact LVMPD at (702) 828-3111.

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