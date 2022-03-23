Police seek help finding 70-year-old man last seen on Las Vegas Strip

Police are asking for help finding a 70-year-old man they consider to be missing and endangered.

Louis Perez was last seen on the 3700 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard, on Las Vegas Strip, around 12:26 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police describe him as being around 5-feet and 7-inches tall, 140 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair.

He was last seen wearing a black NY baseball cap, a black Columbia jacket with a veteran's logo, a tan shirt, black pants and black Nike shoes.

All hospitals are asked to check their registries for the missing person and notify the police immediately. It should be noted that HIPAA permits disclosure upon request by law enforcement and is authorized pursuant to 45 C.F.R. section 164.512.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

