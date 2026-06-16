Police searching for suspect in a possible stolen vehicle near Flamingo, I-15

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Drivers who need to travel in the area of Flamingo Road near Interstate 15 will want to allow some extra time in their commute this morning.

Lanes are blocked in the area of westbound Flamingo and southbound I-15 as authorities have a vehicle stopped.

When we reached out to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, we were told this was a result of a stolen vehicle hit originally in the area of Nellis and Vegas Valley.

Officers located the vehicle and attempted to stop it but the driver ran from the vehicle on foot.

Police said there is currently a perimeter for that subject in the area of Tropicana and Steptoe.

Try to avoid the area as police investigate.