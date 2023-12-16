Police locate previously missing 53-year-old UNLV Graduate Student

UPDATE — As of Saturday afternoon, University Police Services have confirmed that the graduate has been located.

PREVIOUS — University Police Services are seeking public assistance in locating a 53-year-old UNLV graduate student who is currently considered "at-risk."

According to police, Brian Hulse is a white male adult with hazel eyes and brown hair who stands at 6 feet, 1 inch and weighs approximately 215 pounds. His family told police that he would be traveling to Utah and was scheduled to depart his residence in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Dec. 13. However, he is now overdue for that trip, and police say he is "currently without his medication."

Additionally, his phone appears disconnected or turned off. The last known contact with Hulse was on Dec. 13, 2023, at 5:00 p.m.

Hulse drives a silver 2020 Nissan Rogue bearing Utah license plate T31-5Cw.

If anyone has any information regarding Hulse’s whereabouts or believes they have seen Hulse, please contact University Police Services at 702-895-3668 or local law enforcement authorities.