Police searching for 78-year-old last seen in northern Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metro police are asking for the public's assistance in locating 78-year-old Willie Warren, who was last seen on Friday in the northern Las Vegas valley.

Warren was last seen around noon in the 5400 block of Cove Point Drive, wearing a white sweater and black shorts.

Additionally, Warren is described as being around 5 feet, 9 inches tall, around 200 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907, or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.