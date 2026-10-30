Police search for missing, endangered 86-year-old Henderson man

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Police are asking the public to help them locate a Henderson man who is considered missing and endangered.

A bulletin shared by the Henderson Police Department on Friday identified the man as 86-year-old Virgil Tibbs.

Police say Tibbs was last seen at 10 a.m. Wednesday on Jasmine Point Street, in the area of Wigwam Parkway and Arroyo Grande Boulevard.

He is described as a Black male who stands approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 250 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Police note he was last seen wearing a white sweater and black paints with a white stripe, as well as a black hat with a white letter "D" on it.

Tibbs' vehicle is a dark blue Chevrolet Malibu, which was last seen in the area of Tropicana Avenue and Jones Boulevard in the west valley.

According to police, Tibbs may require medical assistance, and there is concern for his welfare.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Henderson Police Department by calling 311.

