NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department need help locating a 77-year-old man who went missing in North Las Vegas.

Clark F. Hall, 77, was last seen on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at about 6:00 p.m. near his home, located on the 5900 block of Autumn Damask Street, near North Pecos and East Tropical in North Las Vegas.

Hall is described as a white male, about 6 feet, 2 inches tall, and about 195 lbs. He has brown eyes and short gray hair. He was last seen wearing a collared shirt, blue jean shorts, and white tennis shoes.

Hall takes medications for a recent stroke and cancer, but he is lucid and has no underlying health conditions that would make him endangered.

All hospitals are asked to check their registries for Hall or any John/Jane Doe matching the above description, and to notify police immediately if found.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Hall is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department immediately at 702-633-9111.