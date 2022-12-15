Watch Now
Police search for missing 15-year-old last seen in southern Las Vegas valley

Posted at 6:46 AM, Dec 15, 2022
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are asking for public assistance in locating 15-year-old Lidia Chavez-Flores, who was last seen in the southern Las Vegas valley.

According to LVMPD, Chavez-Flores was last seen on Tuesday at approximately 3:30 p.m. near the 8200 block of Creek Water Lane Las Vegas, Nevada. Police say she might possibly be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

Anyone with information regarding Lidia Chavez-Flores and her whereabouts is strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

