Police search for driver who hit and killed pedestrian in east Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are searching for a driver who hit and killed a man on Nellis Boulevard on Monday night.

According to information from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the 44-year-old man was struck south of Stewart Avenue at approximately 8:47 p.m.

Police noted the man was crossing the street outside of a marked or implied crosswalk when he was hit by a 2022-26 Genesis GV60.

LVMPD The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shared images of a Genesis GV60 SUV in an effort to help locate a driver who hit and killed a man on Nellis Boulevard on Monday, Sept. 14, 2026.

The driver of the SUV did not stop after hitting the man and continued southbound on Nellis Boulevard, police said.

"The pedestrian sustained mortal injuries and was pronounce deceased at the scene," according to police.

Police note that the SUV they're looking for will likely have damage to its right front side.

Anyone with information that could help police locate the driver involved in this collision is asked to contact LVMPD's Collision Investigation Section at 702-828-3595.

Anonymous tips can also be made through Crime Stoppers by calling 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com. Police added that Crime Stoppers tips leading directly to a felony arrest or indictment may result in a cash reward.

