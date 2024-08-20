Police response off Las Vegas Blvd leads to rumors of failed mass shooting. Metro assures those are false.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police responded to a casino off the Strip, and rumors began circulating that there was an attempted mass shooting.

However, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed that is not the case.

Police did confirm they responded to a property in the 2000 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard around 9:43 a.m. This is around the area of The Strat.

Two people had been detained by security for having a gun in a hotel room. Officers also learned they had drugs in their room.

Again, Metro said the social media posts saying this was a failed mass shooting attempt are false.

This investigation is ongoing, police said.