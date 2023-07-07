Police: No charges filed in Britney Spears slapping incident on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — No charges will be filed in connection with a battery case involving pop star Britney Spears, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced on Friday morning.

Spears was reportedly slapped in the face by a member of the San Antonio Spurs' security team inside a Las Vegas Strip resort on Wednesday.

After the incident, Las Vegas police confirmed a battery report was filed.

"The LVMPD has concluded its investigation of the alleged battery that occurred on July 5, 2023, at 11 p.m., in the 3700 block of Las Vegas Boulevard," officials stated on Friday. "No charges will be filed against the person involved."

TMZ reported Spears was with her husband, Sam Ashgari, and two others at Catch restaurant inside the ARIA resort when she saw Spurs' draft pick Victor Wembanyama and approached him to ask for a picture.

When she tapped Wembanyama on the back, a Spurs security guard slapped her, causing her to fall to the ground, TMZ reported. The "Toxic" singer later filed a police report alleging battery.

LVMPD officials confirmed police responded to a battery call at 11 p.m. in the 3700 block of Las Vegas Boulevard and that a police report had been filed. They didn't identify the people involved in the incident.

Wembanyama told the Associated Press that he didn't know it was Spears until hours later and that his security team advised him not to stop for anyone as he walked into the restaurant.

"We were in the hall. There was a lot of people so people were calling [at] me obviously," Wembanyama said. "There was one person who was calling me but we talked before with security. I couldn't stop. That person was calling me 'Sir, Sir', and that person grabbed me from behind. I didn't see what happened because I was walking straight and didn't stop. I just know security pushed her away. I don't know with how much force."

Spears later released a statement on Twitter calling the incident "super embarrassing to share with the world."

"Traumatic experiences are not new to me and I have had my fair share of them," Spears stated. "I was not prepared for what happened to me last night.

"I recognized an athlete in my hotel lobby as I was heading to dinner. I later went to a restaurant at a different hotel and saw him again. I decided to approach him and congratulate him on his success. It was really loud, so I tapped him on the shoulder to get his attention," Spears continued.

"I am aware of the players statement where he mentioned 'I grabbed him from behind' but I simply tapped him on the shoulder," she wrote. "His security then back handed me in the face without looking back, in front of a crowd. Nearly knocking me down and causing my glasses off my face."

The multi-platinum pop star adds that she gets "swarmed by people all the time," including that night, when she says she was "swarmed by a group of at least 20 fans."

"My security team didn't hit any of them," Spears stated.

While she said it was embarrassing for her to relay the story to the world, Spears said she thinks it's important "to urge people in the public eye to set an example and treat all people with respect."