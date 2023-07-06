Report: Britney Spears hit by Victor Wembanyama's security team

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Britney Spears could be filing charges against the San Antonio Spurs security team after she was allegedly hit while trying to say hello to the team's number one draft pick Victor Wembanyama.

According to TMZ, this happened at the Catch restaurant inside the ARIA hotel around 8:30 p.m. last night.

TMZ reports that Spears was there with her husband Sam Asghari and two others and as they were going into the restaurant, they spotted Wembanyama. They add that she went over to ask him if they could take a photo together and tapped him on the back. That's when the Director of Team Security for the San Antonio Spurs allegedly slapped her causing her to fall to the ground.

TMZ states Spears went to her table and security went over to her table to apologize. However, they state she filed a police report alleging battery.

Channel 13 reached out to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Officials confirmed that they responded to a battery call at 11 p.m. in the 3700 block of Las Vegas Boulevard and that a police report had been filed.

They didn't identify the people involved in the incident but said no arrests or citations have been issued.

As of Thursday afternoon, no further details have been released.

Wembanyama is in town for the NBA Summer League, which kicks off on Friday. According to the league, all 17,500 tickets to see Wembanyama's big debut have sold out. NBA officials said this is only the fifth sellout in the history of the Summer League.

In addition to summer league games, he is also scheduled to appear at NBA Con on Saturday to unveil a new in-season tournament alongside Commissioner Adam Silver. Wembanyama will also take the stage with NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in a session called "Exploring The Evolution Of Basketball."