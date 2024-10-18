Police need help identifying two suspects in a shooting that left a 14-year-old dead in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department needs your help identifying two suspects involved in a shooting that left a 14-year-old dead.

Just after midnight on Friday, Oct. 11, officers responded to reports of gunshots near Webb Avenue and Davis Place. Shortly after, North Vista Hospital reported that 14-year-old Demetrius Powell Jr. was shot and pronounced dead.

During the investigation, detectives found surveillance footage and evidence that connected two masked suspects to the shooting. They were seen carrying Powell Jr. into the hospital, leaving him on the lobby floor and running away.

Police described the first suspect as a tall Black man with dreadlocks, wearing dark-colored pants, a black hooded sweatshirt and a black mast. The second suspect was described as an extremely short Hispanic man wearing dark-colored pants, a black hooded sweatshirt and a black mask.

Anyone who recognizes or knows the subjects, or has any information about this incident, is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers of Nevada by calling 702-385-5555 or using this link.