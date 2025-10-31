Police: Missing, endangered 56-year-old woman last seen near Decatur, Oakey

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police in Las Vegas are asking for help to locate a missing 56-year-old woman who is considered endangered.

Crezette Harris-Shoulders was last seen Thursday at approximately 2:53 p.m. in the area of Oakey and Decatur boulevards, according to information from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

She is described as a Black woman who stands five feet nine inches tall and weighs approximately 197 pounds. Police say she has black hair and brown eyes.

Harris-Shoulders was last seen wearing a black and gray hoodie, black pants, and using a purple walker.

Anyone with information about her location is asked to contact LVMPD directly at 702-828-3111 or the Missing Persons Detail during business hours by calling 702-828-2907 or emailing missingpersons@lvmpd.com.