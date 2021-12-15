Watch
Local News

Actions

Police: Man, woman found dead during welfare check at North Las Vegas home

items.[0].image.alt
KTNV
Police lights
Posted at 6:30 PM, Dec 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-14 21:30:16-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man and woman were found dead inside a North Las Vegas home on Tuesday, according to the city's police department.

Officers located the bodies after they were called to a residence in the 1300 block of Carved Terrace Avenue to perform a welfare check, police said.

The investigation is still in its early stages. Officers couldn't immediately say whether a homicide investigation would be conducted.

North Las Vegas PD promised more information about the case as it develops.

This is a developing report. Updates will be posted as more information comes to light.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH