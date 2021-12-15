Police: Man, woman found dead during welfare check at North Las Vegas home

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man and woman were found dead inside a North Las Vegas home on Tuesday, according to the city's police department.

Officers located the bodies after they were called to a residence in the 1300 block of Carved Terrace Avenue to perform a welfare check, police said.

The investigation is still in its early stages. Officers couldn't immediately say whether a homicide investigation would be conducted.

North Las Vegas PD promised more information about the case as it develops.

This is a developing report. Updates will be posted as more information comes to light.

