Police suspect murder-suicide in case of man, woman found dead in North Las Vegas home

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — North Las Vegas police released more information Wednesday night after two people were found dead during a welfare check on Tuesday.

Officers arrived at the home in the 1300 block of Carved Terrace Avenue to find a man and woman dead, police said previously.

An investigation revealed the deaths were the result of an apparent murder-suicide, 13 Action News was told. Police said they believe the woman was murdered, while the man appears to have died by suicide.

Both people were in their 30s, police said. They had not been publicly identified as of this report.

