Police: Man sought for assault in 'Chucky'-style mask has ties to Las Vegas, California

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An urgent search is underway for the man suspected of assaulting multiple people in the Philadelphia area, and authorities say he has been known to frequent Las Vegas.

According to police in Philadelphia, 21-year-old Zymire Hughes is accused of chasing a 40-year-old woman, who stumbled and was injured. You may have seen the viral video from this encounter showing the woman being chased by a man in a white, "Chucky"-style horror mask.

Philadelphia Police Capt. Jason Smith said the masked person allegedly asked the woman, "Are you ready to die?" while chasing her.

The woman stumbled and was injured, and authorities say she's not the only one. Investigators say they have reason to believe Hughes has threatened or chased at least a half a dozen people.

"He's targeting men and women, just whoever he appears to come across," Smith said.

Police said Hughes "has a tendency" to travel back and forth between the West Coast and Philadelphia, including Los Angeles and the Las Vegas area.

Once apprehended, Smith said the suspect could face charges including terroristic threats, harassment, simple assault, reckless endangerment and intimidation.

If you encounter him, you are urged not to approach and to contact 911 immediately.