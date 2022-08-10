Police: Man arrested in connection with hit-and-run at West Flamingo Avenue and Arville Street

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man has been arrested by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department in connection with the collision on West Flamingo Road that left a pedestrian dead.

On Tuesday, at approximately 4:27 a.m., LVMPD received several 911 calls reporting an automobile colliding with a pedestrian on West Flamingo Road, east of the intersection with Arville Street.

According to reports, arriving officers and medical personnel located the male pedestrian, later identified as 31-year-old Emanuel Alonzo-Manuel, and determined he was beyond resuscitation. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Officers say evidence at the scene and video surveillance indicated that a white Ford F-Series pick-up truck was traveling east on West Flamingo Road in the third of four travel lanes, passing the intersection of Arville Street. The driver of the white Ford was later identified as 53-year-old James Frasco. The victim was walking south outside of a marked crosswalk across all lanes of West Flamingo Road.

A collision occurred when the victim walked across the vehicle's path of travel. The front left of the Ford collided with the victim projecting him forward and onto the roadway.

LVMPD officers say they were able to locate the Ford on surveillance video recordings and determined that the driver traveled to an apartment complex immediately after the collision. Surveillance cameras also captured the Ford turning into the apartment complex and parking before the suspect exited the vehicle out of the front right door, since the front left was unable to be opened due to damage.

Reports say arriving officers located a white 1995 Ford F-350 bearing a Nevada license plate in the apartment complex parking lot, and observed the vehicle had fresh damage to its left front and was missing its tailgate.

Reports also say swabs of the biological material on the front left of the Ford were taken.

Officers say they were able to watch the suspect enter the apartment complex and immediately enter an apartment on the second floor. After acquiring a search warrant, officers knocked on the same apartment door the suspect was seen entering. Officers were allowed to enter the premises by the apartment owner, the suspect was located by officers, hiding behind a shower curtain.

James Frasco was arrested by LVMPD at 10:20 p.m. on Tuesday for failing to stop at a crash involving death.