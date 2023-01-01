Police looking for 26-year-old man who went missing in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is looking for 26-year-old Abner Dilawar.

A release sent by police did not state when he was last seen, only that he was last seen in the Las Vegas, Nevada area. Officials do believe that Dilawar might be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

Dilawar is described by police as a man with black hair, brown eyes. He also weighs 170 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding Dilawar and his whereabouts are strongly encouraged by police to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.