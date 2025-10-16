Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Police locate missing 78-year-old woman last seen in northwest Las Vegas

UPDATE: As of 10:40 a.m. Thursday, Las Vegas police say Nell Pearson has been located safely. They thanked the public for their help.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are asking for your help to locate Nell Pearson, a 78-year-old woman who is considered missing and endangered.

Police say she was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Rainbow Boulevard and Washington Avenue.

Pearson stands 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's missing persons bulletin. She has gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact LVMPD by calling 702-828-3111. You can also contact the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at 702-828-2907 or by emailing missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

