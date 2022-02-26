Watch
Police investigating performer Donny Davis' death in Las Vegas

Joe Bartels, Reporter, KTNV
Posted at 9:12 PM, Feb 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-26 00:12:17-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are investigating the death of a 43-year-old comedian and performer after a night with several other people at a luxury hotel on the Las Vegas Strip.

A police report obtained Friday says Donny Davis was unresponsive when paramedics arrived about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday at a Conrad hotel guest room at Resorts World. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Paramedics reported four other people in the room were uncooperative.

Davis was a 4-foot-2 actor who performed at Beacher's Madhouse, danced in Britney Spears' show, toured with Joe Jonas and hung out with Miley Cyrus and Steven Tyler of Aerosmith.

Witnesses told police that Davis had been denied service at a hotel bar about midnight for being too intoxicated.

