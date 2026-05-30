Police investigating incident involving horses at South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Saturday, Channel 13 reached out to officials after hearing reports online of multiple horses being stabbed at the 2026 National Barrel Horse Association (NBHA) event at the South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa.

Later in the day, NBHA posted a statement to social media addressing the allegations, which involved "the mistreatement of a limited number of equine athletes by an event competitor."

According to NBHA's post, the individual involved in this incident was "removed and placed in the care of authorities."

Channel 13 reached out to the South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa to learn more. They confirmed with us that an incident did take place, and that all involved horses are safe.

You can read their full statement below.