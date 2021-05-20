Police investigate death, 'possible shooting' in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police say they are investigating a "possible shooting" in the downtown area.

Officers responded to the area near 14th Street and Marlin Avenue, north of Stewart Avenue, shortly before 10:30 p.m.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

