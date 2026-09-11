Police: Impaired hit & run driver allegedly ran over man pushing wheelchair

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police in Las Vegas have arrested a suspected impaired driver after he allegedly ran over a man pushing a wheelchair and fled the scene.

It happened Thursday just before 10pm on South Rancho near Teddy Drive.

That's where police say an Audi A3 drifted and struck a 61-year-old pedestrian pushing a wheelchair along the curb.

As the man was laid out in the roadway, the Audi driver continued on, later colliding with a Toyota Tundra.

Once again, the Audi failed to stop and kept going.

Officers located the 26-year-old driver, identified as Emilio Archila, showing signs of impairment.

As result, he was charged with DUI and Hit & Run.

The pedestrian was hospitalized with life threatening injuries.