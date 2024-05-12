Police Department takes down Fire Department in latest battle of first responders

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Stadium lights and screaming fans at Bishop Gorman High School Saturday night weren't signs of another high school football game, but rather the next chapter in the battle between Las Vegas Police and Fire.

“This one is to break the tie of the most recent police/fire football games. We pretty much dominated the previous police/fire football games," said Professional Fire Fighters of Nevada President Todd Ingalsbee.

“All the calendars, all the boot drives, all the cool rent, buy your firemen, that ends tonight," said Las Vegas Police Protection Association President Steve Grammas.

The rivalry spirit with the teams and the fans got underway even before kick-off.

First responder football games started in 1974, but only lasted through 1983. Grammas said they would hold games every so often and even tried other sports, but they brought this charity football game fully back in 2022.

Police won in 2022 and Fire won in 2023, so this game broke the tie.

With bragging rights on the line, tempers flared on the gridiron. A fight even broke out between the teams, ending in ejections.

It was Police coming out on top though 27-14 and they hit on all cylinders.

Police were not the only ones coming out on top Saturday night though.

“100% of every dollar we raise, go right back into our charity," Grammas said.

Police and Fire say with the help of this game, they raised over $250,000 for the Law Enforcement Assistance Fund, Children's Heart Foundation, and Firefighters of Southern Nevada Burn Foundation.

The money raised helps fire victims, families with children suffering from heart conditions, and the families of fallen officers.

“$50 here, $100 there may not mean much to you, but means a lot to the other people who are getting it," said Police team Head Coach Remond Willis.

Players on both sides say they can't wait to continue to play this game for years to come, not only to have bragging rights over the other, but to also continue to raise money for those in need.