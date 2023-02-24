Police connect 42-year-old man in custody to another fatal January shooting near Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police have connected a 42-year-old to a January shooting near the Strat, after he was previously arrested for another fatal shooting in the same area.

According to initial reports, LVMPD Dispatch received reports of a shooting in the 200 block of West Baltimore Avenue at approximately 7:37 p.m. Responding officers located an unresponsive adult male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, who was later pronounced deceased at the scene by medical personnel.

Police say a preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was involved in a verbal altercation with the suspect prior to the shooting.

The suspect was identified as 42-year-old, Jesus Gonzalez, who was taken into custody on Feb. 7 and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on one count of Open Murder with a Deadly Weapon and one count of Burglary with a Deadly Weapon.

LVMPD received reports of an additional shooting in the early morning hours of Jan. 9 in the 1800 block of Franklin Avenue.

Responding officers located an unresponsive adult male laying in the street and suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police say the victim was chased down the street by an unidentified suspect — later identified as Gonzalez — who shot the victim then fled the area.

Gonzalez was re-booked on an additional count of Open Murder with a Deadly Weapon on Feb. 16.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.