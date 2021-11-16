Watch
Local News

Actions

Police close exit ramp on Interstate 15 near Las Vegas Strip

items.[0].image.alt
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department
lvmpd.jpeg
Posted at 11:12 AM, Nov 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-16 14:12:07-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police have closed an exit ramp on Interstate 15 Tuesday morning near the Strip.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reported the I-15 exit ramp at Spring Mountain Road was shut down, as well as Mel Torme Way at Sammy Davis Jr. Drive, at about 10:30 a.m.

Police said for travelers to expect delays in the area and for those to avoid it.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH