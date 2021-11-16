Police close exit ramp on Interstate 15 near Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police have closed an exit ramp on Interstate 15 Tuesday morning near the Strip.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reported the I-15 exit ramp at Spring Mountain Road was shut down, as well as Mel Torme Way at Sammy Davis Jr. Drive, at about 10:30 a.m.

#BREAKING: Due to police activity, The I-15 exit ramp at Spring Mountain is shutdown, as well as Mel Torme Way at Sammy Davis Jr. Drive. Expect delays and please avoid this area for now. We will update when roads reopen. pic.twitter.com/NXfaR4wVue — LVMPD (@LVMPD) November 16, 2021

Police said for travelers to expect delays in the area and for those to avoid it.

