Police asking for help to find RTC bus shooter

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a man accused of shooting another person multiple times on an RTC bus.

According to a press release, police have identified the suspected shooter as 25-year-old Dominic Johnson.

This happened on May 3 near Eastern Avenue and Poppy Lane.

Detectives said Johnson got on the bus and sat down. As the bus approached a stop, investigators said Johnson pulled out a handgun and shot a victim multiple times before running away from the scene. At the time, police told Channel 13 the victim was conscious and talking.

Anyone with information about Johnson's location or the incident is asked to call police at 702-828-4113. TO remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers at 702-385-555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com